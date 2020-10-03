New Orleans Saints vs Detroit Lions prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

New Orleans Saints vs Detroit Lions Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 4

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Ford Field Detroit, MI

Network: FOX

New Orleans Saints (1-2) vs Detroit Lions (1-2) Game Preview

Why New Orleans Will Win

The New Orleans O might work around Drew Brees and the midrange passing game, but for this week, get the running backs rolling.

Alvin Kamara has served as a key receiver for the Saint offense with Michael Thomas out, but this is the game for him to start hammering away along with Latavius Murray against the awful Detroit run defense.

The Lions have steadily been hit for well over 200 passing yards per game, and they were destroyed by Green Bay and even Chicago on the ground.

Why Detroit Will Win

As mediocre as the Detroit defense has been, it’s been stunningly good at holding firm on third downs. More than that, it finally forced a few takeaways.

In the first two weeks, the Lions couldn’t come up with a takeaway, but they forced three against Arizona, and they came up with the stunning win. That has to somehow happen again against a team that doesn’t give the ball away.

There will be mistakes to capitalize on, and Detroit hasn’t been good enough at doing it so far.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Drew Brees, New Orleans

How much does he miss Michael Thomas? The passing game just hasn’t been close to the same for Brees, even if the yards are there. He only hit 300 yards once in three games with six touchdowns. That’s hardly awful, but he’s not close to being among the elite of the fantasy quarterbacks anymore. This week it should be more about the running game than anything he’ll do through the air.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Detroit force enough takeaways from this Saint team? No. Can it slow down the running game? No. The Saints are coming off a short week, but they’ll bounce back from the loss to the Packers with a solid win.

New Orleans Saints vs Detroit Lions Prediction, Line

New Orleans 27, Detroit 20

New Orleans -3, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

