New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 25

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

New Orleans Saints (3-2) vs Carolina Panthers (3-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why New Orleans Will Win

The rested Saints should start to look a whole lot sharper. The passing game still isn’t quite clicking, and the running game never got going in the overtime win over the Chargers. Carolina is coming off a physical loss to Chicago, and now it has to go on the road.

The Panthers can’t turn the ball over. They lost when they gave it aways four times against Tampa Bay, and turned it over three times last week against the Bears, but …

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why Carolina Will Win

The New Orleans defense doesn’t force mistakes. It only has two takeaways in the last four games, and the secondary has allowed way too many big things – giving up 15 touchdown passes and getting picked for over 200 yards a game by everyone but Detroit.

Drew Brees hasn’t cranked up the high-flying fun show of past years, but the offense should be able to spread it around just enough to keep things moving against a D that’s miserable on third downs.

– CFN Experts Picks: College Football

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Emmanuel Sanders, New Orleans

The 2020 Michael Thomas story grows more grim by the day – now he has “tweaked” his hammy in practice. Brees targeted Sanders and eye-popping 14 times for 12 catches and 122 yards in Week 5. Despite improving on defense, Carolina gets hit hard by decent receivers. Now Brees seems to have found his new guy.

What’s Going To Happen

The rested Saints will get the running game going early against the Panthers. This won’t be anything special, but it’ll be a good, methodical performance with a nice balance and a whole lot of chain moving. It’ll seem like New Orleans always has a 3rd-and-4, and it’ll seem like it always converts.

New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers Prediction, Line

New Orleans 31, Carolina 27

Bet on New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers with BetMGM

New Orleans -7, o/u: 50

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

1: Hubie Halloween