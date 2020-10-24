New England Patriots vs. San Francisco 49ers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

San Francisco 49ers vs New England Patriots Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 25

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Network: CBS

New England Patriots (2-3) vs San Francisco 49ers (3-3) Game Preview

Why San Francisco Will Win

The New England offense isn’t working without a passing game. The Patriots like to run, they like to get Cam Newton being Cam Newton in the red zone, and the hope is for the defense to take care of the rest. However, the offense stopped scoring and it needs takeaways to help the cause.

The Patriots are last in the NFL in passing scores and haven’t hit the 200-yard mark in the last three games. Worst of all, the turnovers are coming with seven in the last two games. San Francisco’s pass defense has been terrific, not allowing more than 200 yards in five of the last six games.

Why New England Will Win

This is one flaky San Francisco team.

Injuries had a lot to do with it, but just when everything seems like it’s falling apart with a disastrous day against Miami, the team is almost flawless in a win over the Rams.

Offensively, forget the running game. The Patriots are second in the NFL in run defense, have only allowed one rushing score, and have yet to allow more than 154 yards on the ground. That means it’s all on …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco

It’s his day against his old team, but that can’t matter. He has to be on considering the ground game isn’t going to work, and he has to keep using George Kittle after a big performance against the Rams.

Garoppolo was awful against Miami – the ankle injury was an issue – and he bounced back to throw three scores against LA. If he doesn’t throw for three scores against the Patriots, the 49ers lose.

What’s Going To Happen

Garoppolo won’t throw three touchdown passes.

San Francisco has been fantastic in its two east coast road games, but those were against the New York teams. The New England defense will keep being fantastic, and the offense will finally start to kick in just enough to take an early lead so the D can handle Jimmy G.

New England Patriots vs San Francisco 49ers vs Prediction, Line

New England 23, San Francisco 16

New England -2.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

