Nevada vs UNLV Prediction, Game Preview

Nevada vs UNLV prediction and game preview.

Nevada vs UNLV Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Network: FS1

Nevada (1-0) vs UNLV (0-1) Game Preview

Why Nevada Will Win

The passing game worked great against a Wyoming defense that should be a whole lot better than it looked in the 37-34 Wolf Pack overtime win last week.

Carson Strong threw for 420 yards and four scores, Cole Turner and Romeo Doubs each came up with over 100 receiving yards, and the defense did a great job until a late Cowboy rally.

Nevada dominated the time of possession battle, and it should be able to lock down against a UNLV team that couldn’t get the offense going in last week’s 34-6 loss to San Diego State. But …

Why UNLV Will Win

San Diego State’s defense is special. UNLV might not have been able to do much of anything right – especially in the first half – but that was the opener for a team in rebuild mode.

There’s talent for new Rebel head coach Marcus Arroyo to work with, but the team needs help.

Nevada couldn’t stop getting flagged against Wyoming – it turned the ball over 12 times – and it turned it over twice. If the Rebels can start converting a more third down tries and come up with a few more sustained drives, they should show off the offense that’s eventually going to be dangerous.

What’s Going To Happen

And here we go with not only the UNLV opener in the shiny new Allegiant Stadium, but it’s the battle for the Fremont Cannon.

UNLV has managed to pull this off two years in a row, but the team isn’t going to be there quite yet to get it done against a Nevada team that will get the passing game going in the first half, and will get a big day out of the defensive front throughout.

Nevada vs UNLV Prediction, Line

Nevada 34, UNLV 23

Nevada -14, o/u: 60

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

