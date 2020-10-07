NC State vs Virginia Prediction, Game Preview

NC State Wolfpack vs Virginia Cavaliers prediction and game preview.

NC State vs Virginia Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 10

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: David A. Harrison III Field, Charlottesville, VA

Network: ACC Network

NC State (2-1) vs Virginia (1-1) Game Preview

Why NC State Will Win

The defensive front is getting into the backfield. It might not be doing enough to keep teams from scoring at will, but the pressure is coming from all sides with the tackles for loss coming in bunches.

Virginia’s offense isn’t moving the chains – it’s struggling on third downs – and it’s struggling at not giving up the ball with five turnovers so far. NC State hasn’t lost a fumble and didn’t turn the ball over in the win over Pitt. The Pack have to be on the right side of the turnover battle, and Devin Leary has to keep playing well.

He took over the quarterback duties against Virginia Tech, and he came up big against Pitt with 336 yards and four scores. He’s going to have to keep pressing, because …

Why Virginia Will Win

Virginia is dominating the time of possession battle. It’s not like that mattered against Clemson, but the team is able to control games by keeping the ball for almost 34 minutes so far.

However, the Cavalier offense has to take shots down the field.

Even though the NC State pass rush has been solid, the defense is getting hit for close to nine yards per throw, giving up four touchdowns passes with no picks, and having problems with Pitt last week allowing 411 yards.

Virginia might not be perfect, but it leads the ACC in fewest penalties, the offensive line is giving the backfield time to work, and QB Brennan Armstrong has been good enough, even if he’s not Bryce Perkins.

What’s Going To Happen

NC State isn’t going to play an uninteresting game.

Its offense has the pop to keep up the pace in shootouts, the defense can’t seem to stop anyone from scoring, and its three games so far have been a blast. This should be a good one, too.

Virginia is playing someone its own size. It was far better than Duke, far worse than Clemson, and at home, it’ll get into a back-and-forth fight with the defense coming up with two takeaways that NC State’s D won’t.

NC State vs Virginia Prediction, Line

Virginia 34, NC State 30

Virginia -9.5, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

