Navy vs Temple Prediction, Game Preview

Navy Midshipmen vs Temple Owls prediction and game preview.
Navy vs Temple Broadcast
Date: Saturday, October 10
Game Time: 6:00 ET
Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD
Network: CBS Sports Network
– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions
Navy (1-2) vs Temple (0-0) Game Preview
For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM
Why Navy Will Win
Just how in shape are the Temple Owls?
They were supposed to start their season against Miami, and then play Idaho, and then deal with Rutgers before playing Navy in late September. Instead, all four – Temple was supposed to play UMass this weekend – non-conference games were cancelled.
Navy has struggled – getting obliterated by BYU and Air Force, and needing a late comeback to beat Tulane – but it had three games to get the machine in motion. Temple has to come up with a slew of new starting parts on the end and in the linebacking corps.
Navy’s option offense isn’t how you want to get everything in place for the season. This Temple team will need time and seasoning, but …
Why Temple Will Win
Saying Navy has struggled was kind. Outside of two quarters, it’s been flat awful.
The running game isn’t working – falling to hit 120 yards against either BYU or Air Force – and the run D has been obliterated. It’s the worst in the nation, allowing 312 yards per game – ten yards more than anyone else, and with Ole Miss the only other team giving up more than 300 a game.
In the first game of the tear, Temple isn’t going to get too quirky. Early on, the Owl O line will be one of the team’s biggest strengths. The backfield is deep enough to form a good rotation.
– CFN Experts Picks: College Football
What’s Going To Happen
Temple might be rusty, but start running, keep running, and own the lines – Navy isn’t stopping a thing.
The Owl offense isn’t going to have the firepower needed to win this in a blowout, but they’ve had plenty of time to prepare for the options. The ground game will roll for over 200 yards.
Navy vs Temple Prediction, Line
Temple 27, Navy 17
Bet on Navy vs Temple with BetMGM
Temple -3.5, o/u: 50.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5
Must See Rating: 2
5: Eddie Van Halen
1: Vin Diesel’s “Feel Like I Do”