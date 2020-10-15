Navy vs East Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

Navy vs East Carolina prediction and game preview.

Navy vs East Carolina Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 17

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Dowdy-Fiklen Stadium, Greenville, NC

Network: ESPN+

Navy (2-2) vs East Carolina (1-2) Game Preview

Why Navy Will Win

Can East Carolina slow down a good running game? Sort of.

UCF and Georgia State were able to run without any sort of a problem in their wins over the Pirates, but USF couldn’t get going with just 92 yards. The Bulls ran for three touchdowns, but they weren’t enough to keep up.

Navy might not be consistent, but it’s been able to rise up in spurts just enough to pull a few wins out of the fire – it’s figuring it out. It starts with the running game, but the passing attack is connecting on the big play, leading the nation averaging close to 18 yards per completion.

Navy isn’t going to be Mississippi State wining it around, but it’ll be effective enough to be a problem.

Why East Carolina Will Win

East Carolina can take away a big part of the Navy puzzle – time of possession.

For the whole Midshipmen style to work, they have to control the tempo and keep their defense off the field. Unfortunately for them, East Carolina has been able to grind things out at times just enough to lead the AAC in time of possession, keeping the ball for close to 34 minutes per game.

Keep the your offense on the field for an extra ten minutes against Navy, and good things are going to happen.

The ECU offense has enough balance to keep Navy backpedaling. Holton Ahlers has thrown for over 200 yards in each of the three games, and the ground game hit the 200-yard mark in two of the three.

What’s Going To Happen

Navy is way, way, way too close to being 0-4 instead of 2-2. It’s really around three plays away from being winless, because the running game isn’t working like it’s supposed to and the team isn’t controlling things on the lines.

East Carolina isn’t going to lock down defensively to make this easy, but the offense will be good enough and balanced enough to be in control throughout.

Navy vs East Carolina Prediction, Line

East Carolina 36, Navy 30

Navy -2.5, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

