Mountain West Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

Mountain West college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 8 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 1-0, ATS: 1-0, Point Total: 0-1
Saturday, October 24
Utah State at Boise State
7:00 FS1
Line: Boise State -16 o/u: 56
Wyoming at Nevada
7:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Wyoming -4.5, o/u: 50.5
Hawaii at Fresno State
7:30 Spectrum Sports
Line: Fresno State -3.5, o/u: 67
UNLV at San Diego State
10:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: San Diego State -13.5, o/u: 49
Air Force at San Jose State
10:30 FS1
Line: Air Force -7, o/u: 61.5
New Mexico at Colorado State
Postponed