Mountain West Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Mountain West Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

Mountain West

Mountain West Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

By October 22, 2020 9:45 pm

By |

Mountain West college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 8 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 1-0, ATS: 1-0, Point Total: 0-1

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Saturday, October 24

Utah State at Boise State

7:00 FS1
Line: Boise State -16 o/u: 56
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Wyoming at Nevada

7:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Wyoming -4.5, o/u: 50.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Hawaii at Fresno State

7:30 Spectrum Sports
Line: Fresno State -3.5, o/u: 67
– Bet on this at BetMGM

UNLV at San Diego State

10:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: San Diego State -13.5, o/u: 49
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Air Force at San Jose State

10:30 FS1
Line: Air Force -7, o/u: 61.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

New Mexico at Colorado State

Postponed

, , , , , , , , , , Air Force, Boise State, CFN, Colorado State, Fearless Predictions, Fresno State, Hawaii, Mountain West, Mountain West, Nevada, New Mexico, News, San Diego State, San Jose State, Schedules, Teams Conferences, UNLV, Utah State, Week 8, Wyoming

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home