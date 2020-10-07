Mississippi State vs Kentucky Prediction, Game Preview

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Kentucky Wildcats prediction and game preview.

Mississippi State vs Kentucky Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 10

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Kroger Field, Lexington, KY

Network: SEC Network

Mississippi State (1-1) vs Kentucky (0-2) Game Preview

Why Mississippi State Will Win

The passing game still works.

It might not have thrown for 623 yards like it did against LSU, but it still moved the ball against Arkansas. There weren’t as many deep plays, and KJ Costello threw three picks, but the offense can still crank up the production against a Kentucky team that’s not built for shootouts, even if it did keep up in a 42-41 loss to Ole Miss last week.

The Wildcats need to control the clock for its style and system to work, but so far, the Mike Leach Bulldogs have been fantastic at owning the tempo, holding the ball for well over 33 minutes per game.

Why Kentucky Will Win

The Kentucky running game destroyed Ole Miss last week.

The passing game didn’t have to do much with the ground attack cranking out big run after big run, putting up 408 yards in the wild firefight. Mississippi State’s run defense has been fantastic so far, but LSU and Arkansas didn’t commit to the ground game like UK will.

For the Wildcats, it’s all about the turnover margin.

It’s been un-UKlike to not have a takeaway in two games – the Cats are -4 in turnover margin – but that should change against a Bulldog team that likes to give the ball away with four turnovers in each of the first two games.

What’s Going To Happen

Kentucky is desperate.

It needs to muck it up, control the game in all ways, and own the turnover margin. However, the pass defense won’t be able to keep Costello and company in check.

He’ll throw two picks, but Auburn’s Bo Nix and Ole Miss’ Matt Corral came up with every big throw needed. UK’s pass defense has allowed quarterbacks to hit 71% of their passes for 553 yards and seven touchdowns.

It’s not hyperbole to think that Costello can get all that by himself if the O works.

Mississippi State vs Kentucky Prediction, Line

Mississippi State 34, Kentucky 30

Kentucky -2.5, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

