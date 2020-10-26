Minnesota vs. Maryland Prediction, Game Preview

Minnesota vs Maryland prediction and game preview.

Minnesota vs Maryland Broadcast

Date: Friday, October 30

Game Time: ESPN

Venue: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, College Park, MD

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Minnesota (1-0) vs Maryland (0-1) Game Preview

Why Minnesota Will Win

The Maryland offense still doesn’t work.

Northwestern might have a solid defense, but to start out the season with a 43-3 loss – only generating an early field goal, and that’s it – with just 207 yards showed just how far the program still has to go.

Minnesota night have struggled in the opener against Michigan, but the D should catch a break this week, and the offense should be able to open it up a bit after the rough start.

Tanner Morgan and the passing game shouldn’t have a problem, but the Mohamed Ibrahim and the rushing attack should go wild against a defensive front that allowed 325 yards of Northwestern rushing offense.

Why Maryland Will Win

Eventually this offense is going to work.

QB Taulia Tagovailoa is a good enough talent to be far better than he showed against Northwestern, and Lance LeGendre hit all four of his passes. There’s talent in the receiving corps, there’s speed, and there’s enough in place to be far more explosive once it clicks.

Michigan came up with a great offensive balance against the Gophers and always had an answer against a Gopher defense that couldn’t do enough to get into the backfield. On the other side, the offensive line couldn’t stop the Wolverine pass rush. Maryland has to sell out on one side of the line, and it has to give the quarterbacks time to work.

What’s Going To Happen

Maryland did next to nothing right against Northwestern, but now it’s getting a shot at home to turn this around in a hurry. It won’t happen.

Minnesota is far better than it looked against a strong Michigan team that owned the lines. This week, this will be the Gopher team many thought would show up last Saturday night. The running game and the offense will control the clock for close to 40 minutes.

– Week 9 College Football Schedule, Predictions

Minnesota vs Maryland Prediction, Line

Minnesota 40, Maryland 12

Minnesota -20, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

