Minnesota Vikings vs Seattle Seahawks Prediction, Game Preview

Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 11

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: CenturyLink Field, Seattle, WA

Network: NBC

Minnesota Vikings (1-3) vs Seattle Seahawks (4-0) Game Preview

Why Minnesota Vikings Will Win

It’s time to have some fun on offense.

Seattle might be having a fantastic, undefeated season, but tend defense is along for the ride. The Seahawks are dead last in the NFL in total defense and pass D, getting hit for over 300 yards through the air in each of the first four games.

Kirk Cousins hasn’t been consistent so far, but he has been okay in the last two games as Justin Jefferson emerged as a factor to take the pressure off of Adam Thielen. The Vikings should hit the 300-yard mark through the air, but …

Why Seattle Seahawks Will Win

The Minnesota defense isn’t exactly a brick wall.

The Vikings are giving up passing yards in chunks. Everyone has hit the 200-yard mark so far with three of the four teams getting to 290 yards.

Hello, Russell Wilson.

It’s stupid-early to get into the MVP discussion, but Wilson is eating just fine, hitting 75% of his passes for 1,285 yards with 16 touchdowns and just two picks. Minnesota doesn’t have a consistent enough pass rush to be a problem.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Tyler Lockett, Seattle

Lockett and all the Seahawk receivers should have their way with the young Viking corners. Mike Zimmer’s defense will likely focus its attention of taking away the more menacing WR DK Metcalf. In previous matchups with the Vikes, Seattle has pounded RB Chris Carson, but this year’s “Let Russ Cook” offense will seek to jump out to an early lead through the air. After a relatively quiet game last week (4 targets, 2 catches, 39 scoreless yards), Lockett will take another turn to shine here.

What’s Going To Happen

This should be a blast.

The two teams will trade big play shots all over the field in a back-and-forth firefight with both sides cranking up 400 yards of total offense. The difference will be Wilson and his weapons. The Seahawk receivers are far stronger than Minnesota, and Cousins isn’t Russell.

Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings Prediction, Line

Seattle 37, Minnesota 31

Seattle -7, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4

