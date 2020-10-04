Minnesota Vikings vs Houston Texans prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Minnesota Vikings vs Houston Texans Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 4

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Network: FOX

Minnesota Vikings (0-3) vs Houston Texans (0-3) Game Preview

Why Minnesota Will Win

The Houston defense isn’t doing enough to take the ball away – it has yet to come up with a pick in the first three games.

Kirk Cousins could use the break after throwing six interceptions in the first three games.

What’s going right for the 0-3 Vikings? The running game is coming off a massive performance against Tennessee – Dalvin Cook went off – even though the real story was the emergence of LSU rookie Justin Jefferson and his breakout 175-yard receiving day.

Cousins needs more weapons to emerge, and now offense is starting to show the punch missing in the first two weeks. However …

Why Houston Will Win

There’s a difference between being 0-3, and being 0-3 like Houston is.

Kansas City, Baltimore, Pittsburgh. If those aren’t the three best teams in the NFL, they’re in the top five, and Houston had to deal with all three before the schedule finally eased up.

The Minnesota defense has fallen off the map. Want to run the ball? Keep hammering away. Want to control the clock? This is the team to do it against.

One of Houston’s issues has been its inability to keep drives going. The Vikings are averaging the fewest plays run so far, they get crushed in the field position battle, and they’re about to deal with …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Deshaun Watson, Houston

All things considered, he’s been able to hold up okay considering he’s been under constant pressure and his receiving corps hasn’t provided a whole lot of help. He’s been over the 250-yard mark in each of his three games, but with only four touchdown passes and a rushing score that came in the opener against Kansas City. And now …

What’s Going To Happen

Get ready for a whole new Houston team. the offense will start to look a whole lot more effective, the defense will start coming up with takeaways, and the running game – helped by Watson – will finally work.

Minnesota Vikings vs Houston Texans Prediction, Line

Houston 34, Minnesota 23

Houston -3.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 2.5

