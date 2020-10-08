Middle Tennessee vs FIU Prediction, Game Preview

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs FIU Golden Panthers prediction and game preview.

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs FIU Golden Panthers Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 10

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium, Miami, FL

Network: ESPNU

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Middle Tennessee (0-4) vs FIU (0-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Middle Tennessee Will Win

Yeah, Middle Tennessee is 0-4, but it can’t catch much of a break. The team is close, but it can’t come up with the big plays at the right time to finally get a win. However, the offense is starting to work.

The passing game is clicking, QB Asher O’Hara is playing well, and the turnovers finally slowed down after having massive issues in the first three games.

The FIU defense got ripped apart by Liberty in the 36-34 loss in the opener – the Blue Raider passing game should work.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why FIU Will Win

Middle Tennessee really does have a problem with turnovers. For all of the good things the offense does, the nine giveaways in the first three games were a killer. The team was finally able to go a game without a turnover, and it still lost to WKU 20-17.

FIU didn’t play all that well in the loss to Liberty, and it still almost pulled off the win. The offense line did a good job for the running game, D’vonte Price ran for 148 yards and two scores, and there weren’t any turnovers.

– CFN Experts Picks: College Football

What’s Going To Happen

FIU will be a +2 in turnover margin, Middle Tennessee will put up a ton of yards without the points to match, and Butch Davis will get the win in the home opener.

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs FIU Golden Panthers Prediction, Line

FIU 33, Middle Tennessee 24

Bet on MT vs FIU with BetMGM

FIU -4, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: Eddie Van Halen

1: Vin Diesel’s “Feel Like I Do”