Middle Tennessee vs FIU Prediction, Game Preview

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs FIU Golden Panthers prediction and game preview.
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs FIU Golden Panthers Broadcast
Date: Saturday, October 10
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium, Miami, FL
Network: ESPNU
Middle Tennessee (0-4) vs FIU (0-1) Game Preview
Why Middle Tennessee Will Win
Yeah, Middle Tennessee is 0-4, but it can’t catch much of a break. The team is close, but it can’t come up with the big plays at the right time to finally get a win. However, the offense is starting to work.
The passing game is clicking, QB Asher O’Hara is playing well, and the turnovers finally slowed down after having massive issues in the first three games.
The FIU defense got ripped apart by Liberty in the 36-34 loss in the opener – the Blue Raider passing game should work.
Why FIU Will Win
Middle Tennessee really does have a problem with turnovers. For all of the good things the offense does, the nine giveaways in the first three games were a killer. The team was finally able to go a game without a turnover, and it still lost to WKU 20-17.
FIU didn’t play all that well in the loss to Liberty, and it still almost pulled off the win. The offense line did a good job for the running game, D’vonte Price ran for 148 yards and two scores, and there weren’t any turnovers.
What’s Going To Happen
FIU will be a +2 in turnover margin, Middle Tennessee will put up a ton of yards without the points to match, and Butch Davis will get the win in the home opener.
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs FIU Golden Panthers Prediction, Line
FIU 33, Middle Tennessee 24
FIU -4, o/u: 56.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Must See Rating: 2
