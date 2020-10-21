Michigan vs Minnesota Prediction, Game Preview

Michigan vs Minnesota prediction and game preview.

Michigan vs Minnesota Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: TCF Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Network: ABC

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Michigan (0-0) vs Minnesota (0-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Michigan Will Win

The defense should be fantastic from the start, especially up front.

The offense might need a little while to jell, and the downfield passing game might take a wee bit to come together, but the defensive interior will be a rock. The pass rush will be annoying enough to be a bother, but there won’t be any powering away on this group up front.

The defensive backs are going to be strong enough to keep the ultra-efficient Minnesota air show from exploding.

Stop the run, keep Gopher QB Tanner Morgan from connecting with NFL WR Rashod Bateman on gamebreaking plays, and get physical on the other side against a Gopher defense that has to undergo an overhaul of talent.

– CFN Experts Picks: College

Why Minnesota Will Win

Yeah … Morgan to Bateman. That’s a problem.

Bateman was going to opt out early to prepare for the NFL, but once the season was back on, he was back in. If he’s not the best wide receiver in the Big Ten he’s a close second behind Purdue’s Rondale Moore. The man throwing to him was up there with guys named Burrow, and Hurts, and Fields among the nation’s four most efficient passers.

Michigan has the talent, but it might not have the tight offense needed to come up with long scoring drives right away. It’s breaking in new starting quarterback Joe Milton, four new starting offensive linemen, and a few new receivers with five of the top seven receivers from last year gone.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Michigan won’t be remotely sharp, and Minnesota will hang around and control the tempo throughout, but the Wolverine offensive line will find its groove midway through the second half.

Minnesota has several amazing pieces, but the lines won’t be able to get the job done in the opener. This will look like a game between two teams that needed a few tune-up games, but it’ll still be entertaining as Michigan keeps the Little Brown Jug.

2020 Big Ten Preview

Big Ten Schedules, Win Totals | Big Ten Overview

Big Ten Keys Offense | Big Ten Keys Defense

Michigan vs Minnesota Prediction, Line

Michigan 26, Minnesota 17

Bet on Michigan vs Minnesota with BetMGM

Michigan -3, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 4.5

5: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

1: Hubie Halloween