Michigan vs Michigan State Prediction, Game Preview

Michigan vs Michigan State prediction and game preview.

Michigan vs Michigan State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 12:00

Venue: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Michigan (1-0) vs Michigan State (0-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Michigan State Will Win

The defense actually worked.

It got lost in the miserable loss to Rutgers to start the season, but it’s not like the Spartans did anything that can’t be tweaked. Stop turning the ball over, and then everything starts to change.

Give Rutgers credit for forcing the mistakes, but the D was killed by the seven turnovers from the other side. The defensive front was great at getting into the backfield – LB Antjuan Simmons was a force in all phases – and the run D held firm except around the goal line.

Michigan was great in the win over Minnesota, but it was hardly perfect. It didn’t capitalize on all of its chances, it didn’t control the clock, and the penalties have to slow, but …

Why Michigan Will Win

The Wolverine defensive line is about to have a day.

It generated consistent pressure into the Minnesota backfield with five sacks and eight tackles for loss, and while the run defense was just okay, it did a decent job.

The Michigan State offensive line was miserable. It got hammered by the Rutgers defensive front, paved the away for just 1.3 yards per carry, and no one got a chance to work.

Michigan State got whacked by a Rutgers team that doesn’t have an offense. Michigan got a great first game from new starting QB Joe Milton, who threw for 225 yards and a score and ran for 52 yards and a touchdown. Michigan has an offense.

What’s Going To Happen

Michigan State will be better overall than it was against Rutgers, and the rivalry aspect will make a little bit of a difference, but this is going to get instantly ugly – the Spartans don’t have the lines.

Michigan has won three of the last four, and won the last two by a combined score of 65-17. If this goes off the rails, that might be the final. However, MSU will be a little tighter at hanging on to the ball, and it’ll manage to do just enough to keep this from getting truly brutal until late.

– Week 9 College Football Schedule, Predictions

Michigan vs Michigan State Prediction, Line

Michigan 40, Michigan State 16

Bet on Michigan vs Michigan State with BetMGM

Michigan -25, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: Halloween (either Siouxsie and the Banshees or Ministry version)

1: “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl Projections

20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever

Week 9 College Football Schedule