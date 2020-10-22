Miami vs Virginia Prediction, Game Preview

Miami vs Virginia prediction and game preview.

Miami vs Virginia Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Network: ACC Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Miami (4-1) vs Virginia (1-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Virginia Will Win

Can Virginia somehow get its defensive groove back?

As it turns out, Miami fattened up on a few mediocre teams before getting flattened by Clemson. Last week it caught a break by not facing Pitt starting quarterback Kenny Pickett, and it was still a fight to get the 31-19 win.

This might be a much stronger Hurricane team that the 2019 version, but it’s been a slight disappointment at controlling the clock and allowing teams to get into the backfield, and it’s getting penalized left and right.

Virginia has struggled from the start, but the defensive experience and talent are there to start doing more. It’s rested – the Cavaliers lead the ACC in time of possession – and the offensive line is doing a decent job, but …

– CFN Experts Picks: College

Why Miami Will Win

Virginia’s offense is working, and it’s still not bringing the wins.

The rushing attack was great against Wake Forest – almost perfectly balancing out the offense – and it was a loss.

The passing game rocked against NC State – and it was a loss.

The Virginia offense failed to hit the 400-yard mark six times in the first eight games last year, and it got there in all four games this season – and the team is 1-3.

However, the O is awful on third downs, and it’s not doing enough to push the ball down the field.

Miami has to get back to grinding out the running game. It was hammering away in the first three games, couldn’t do anything against Clemson, and had to deal with the Pitt defensive front last week. This is the game for the Cane offense to get tough again.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Can Miami cut into the Virginia time of possession advantage? The Cavalier defense has to hold up when it gets its chances, and it won’t.

D’Eriq King might have thrown four touchdown passes against Pitt, but he gave away two picks in each of the last two games and and hasn’t been accurate enough. That changes this week.

– College Football Predictions, Schedule, Week 8

Miami vs Virginia Prediction, Line

Miami 37, Virginia 21

Bet on Miami vs Virginia with BetMGM

Miami -15.5, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

1: Hubie Halloween

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl Projections

College Football Playoff Chase, Who’s Alive?