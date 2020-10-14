Miami vs Pitt Prediction, Game Preview

Miami vs Pitt prediction and game preview.

Miami vs Pitt Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 17

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Network: ACC Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Miami (3-1) vs Pitt (3-2) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Pitt Will Win

It’s not fair to say that Miami was exposed by Clemson, but let’s just say that in hindsight, beating UAB, Louisville and Florida State wasn’t as big a deal as it seemed when the Canes got to 3-0.

Miami has two massive issues – penalties and pass defense.

The Canes were flagged 15 times against the Tigers and 11 times against Louisville – they make way too many mistakes. The secondary is the biggest concern.

Louisville was able to stay alive with over 300 yards and three touchdowns, and Trevor Lawrence and company had few issues last week moving the ball.

Playing five games has something to do with it, but Pitt’s Kenny Pickett leads the nation in total passing yards. He’s coming off a rocky game, but he’s a veteran passer who stepped up his game this year and should be able to push the Cane corners a bit. However …

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why Miami Will Win

This is Pickett’s fourth crack at Miami. He engineered the big win at the end of the 2017 season, but he’s been awful against the Canes over the last two years.

Besides missing the two-point conversion, what went wrong in the 31-30 loss to Boston College? The secondary was ripped to shreds.

Sort of like Miami’s schedule in the first three games made everything look great, Pitt’s dates with Austin Peay, Syracuse and Louisville weren’t any big whoop. The Panthers might be two points away from being 5-0, but they were lit up through the air by NC State and Boston College over the last two weeks.

Enter D’Eriq King, who’s coming off a rough day against Clemson, but is just the sort of playmaker who should be able to give Pitt a whole slew of problems on the move. The Canes will try to pound away, but King is going to be too accurate to not balance out the O.

– CFN Experts Picks: College Football

What’s Going To Happen

The Pitt pass rush will keep King from going off, but there won’t be enough of a running game to control the tempo. Miami – when it’s working – has been very, very deliberate, holding the ball for 33 minutes per game. It’ll have the ball for ten minutes longer than the Panthers will.

Miami vs Pitt Prediction, Line

Miami 31, Pitt 27

Bet on Miami vs Pitt with BetMGM

Miami -10.5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: The Right Stuff (1983 movie version)

1: The Right Stuff (2020 TV version)