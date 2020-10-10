Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 11

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Network: FOX

Miami Dolphins (1-3) vs San Francisco 49ers (2-2) Game Preview

Why Miami Dolphins Will Win

The record might not be great, but the Dolphins are doing a whole lot of things right. They have yet to lose a fumble, the offense is good at going on long drives, and in general, they’re winning the field position battle.

Injuries had something to do with it, but the San Francisco running game has crashed over the last two weeks failing to hit 115 yards. The Miami D hasn’t allowed 100 rushing yards in either of the last two games.

Why San Francisco 49ers Will Win

Jimmy Garappolo is back. The San Francisco quarterback situation was a problem in the loss to Philadelphia, and now the hope is for the turnovers to slow, if not stop.

Miami doesn’t have enough of a pass rush to be a problem, the pass defense gives up the most yards per attempt than anyone in the NFL, and there aren’t enough long drives to take over the game.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Deebo Samuel, San Francisco

The Dolphins likely will be paying massive attention to TE George Kittle after his huge 14-catch 160-yard game against the Eagle. Look for Kyle Shanahan to feed and establish an ow-healthy Samuel – who has just three catches on the year – against a loose Dolphin defense.

What’s Going To Happen

The 49ers should pop back from last weeks rough outing. They win with better quarterback play, and they’re going to get it with Garoppolo back along with enough decent receivers to keep things going. The banged up Niners D won’t be a rock, but it’ll be good enough to keep comfortable.

Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers Prediction, Line

San Francisco 27, Miami 20

San Francisco -9, o/u: 50

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

