Memphis vs Temple Prediction, Game Preview

Memphis vs Temple prediction and game preview.

Memphis vs Temple Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

Network: ESPN+

Memphis (2-1) vs Temple (1-1) Game Preview

Why Temple Will Win

Temple has struggled to get going – losing a heartbreaker against Navy before holding on in a thriller against USF – but the offense has been phenomenal on third downs and the defense has been outstanding.

Okay, to playing two running teams skew the stats, but the secondary really is that good. On offense, the passing game has been able to work thanks to an offensive front that’s great at keeping teams out of the backfield.

The Owls have yet to allow a sack and gave up just three tackles for loss.

The passing game that blew past 500 yards over the last two games should be able to bomb away on the mediocre Tiger secondary, but …

Why Memphis Will Win

The Memphis offense has been unstoppable, going past the 500-yard mark in each of the first two games before rolling by UCF for 703 yards.

Brady White is averaging well over 300 yards per game with 13 touchdowns as he leads one of the nation’s most efficient passing games. The defense might be a problem, but the offense has the ability to hold on to the ball as well as score in bunches.

This might be a high-powered attack, but it leads the American Athletic Conference in time of possession with the ball for close to 33 minutes per game.

What’s Going To Happen

Temple will roll on offense with QB Anthony Russo bombing away at will, and it won’t matter.

Memphis will keep the scoring and the production going, and Temple will blink just enough to get behind. It’ll be another fun Memphis shootout with the two teams combining for over 700 passing yards.

Memphis vs Temple Prediction, Line

Memphis 41 Temple 30

Memphis -13.5, o/u: 70

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

