Maryland vs Northwestern Prediction, Game Preview

Maryland vs Northwestern prediction and game preview.

Maryland vs Northwestern Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Ryan Field, Evanston, IL

Network: BTN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Maryland (0-0) vs Northwestern (0-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Maryland Will Win

So, is Northwestern going to start doing any of that scoring thing the kids are all talking about?

The Wildcat offense averaged fewer than 300 yards and 16 points per game, scoring 15 points or more seven times. It’s going to be better – Indiana transfer Peyton Ramsey will help the cause – and new offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian will keep things moving, but there’s still a question over whether or not there really will be a pivot.

It’s going to be a grind this year at times for the Terps, but head man Mike Locksley is upgrading the overall speed and talent. It starts at quarterback, where it seems like the program is finally in good shape with either Lance LeGendre or Alabama transfer – and Tua’s brother – Taulia Tagovailoa. Locksley won’t announce which one is starting.

– CFN Experts Picks: College

Why Northwestern Will Win

So, is Maryland going to start doing any of that defense thing the kids are all talking about?

The Terp D finished dead last in the Big Ten last season, and while it’s loaded with veterans now, the team needs to prove it can do something right. There was no pass rush last season, the secondary is a question mark, and the front will be powered on.

On the flip side, for all of Northwestern’s issues, the defense was terrific last year – considering it had no help from the offense – and this season’s linebacking corps might quietly be the best in the Big Ten, or close to it.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Northwestern’s offense and Maryland’s defense will play at around the same level, but Northwestern’s defense is better than Maryland’s offense.

Don’t expect anything pretty, but after the way last year went, the Wildcats will take a grinding win thanks to a good day from the running game, a nice performance from Ramsey, and a great effort from the D.

2020 Big Ten Preview

Big Ten Schedules, Win Totals | Big Ten Overview

Big Ten Keys Offense | Big Ten Keys Defense

Maryland vs Northwestern Prediction, Line

Northwestern 26, Maryland 17

Bet on Maryland vs Northwestern with BetMGM

Northwestern -11, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

1: Hubie Halloween