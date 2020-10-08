Marshall vs WKU Prediction, Game Preview

Marshall Thundering Herd vs WKU Hilltoppers prediction and game preview.

Marshall vs WKU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 10

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Houchens Industries- LT Smith Stadium, Bowling Green, KY

Network: Stadium

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Marshall (2-0) vs WKU (1-2) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Marshall Will Win

The running game has been fantastic in the two wins.

Running for 282 yards against Eastern Kentucky wasn’t any big whoop, but Brendan Knox and the ground attack rumbling over Appalachian State for 216 team yards was a huge deal in the 17-7 upset.

As continues to be the issue with WKU over the last few years, the team just can’t score. That doesn’t mean it can’t win – it came up with a 20-17 victory over Middle Tennessee last week – but getting past the 24-point mark is like pulling teeth.

If the Herd can get out to a hot start, it can rely on the ground attack to close this.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why WKU Will Win

WKU might not be scoring in bunches, but it’s not screwing up. The team has yet to throw an interception in the first three games, and the two lost fumbles weren’t that big a deal.

Keep things close – WKU is good at doing that. Even if things aren’t working all that well, the Hilltoppers are great at not letting games get out of hand. Marshall isn’t going to run away and hide with this even if it does get out to a hot start.

The biggest key will be the defensive front against that Marshall running game. Liberty ripped through the Hilltoppers for 354 yards on the ground, but there’s enough talent up front to not get gouged for more than four yards per carry.

– CFN Experts Picks: College Football

What’s Going To Happen

Marshall has the balance and the efficiency to pull out a tight battle.

Both defensive fronts can get behind the line, but Marshall will be able to run when needed, and WKU won’t.

Marshall vs WKU Prediction, Line

Marshall 24, WKU 20

Bet on Marshall vs WKU with BetMGM

Marshall -7.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Eddie Van Halen

1: Vin Diesel’s “Feel Like I Do”