Marshall vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Game Preview

Marshall vs Louisiana Tech prediction and game preview.

Marshall vs Louisiana Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 17

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium, Ruston, LA

Network: CBS Sports Network

Marshall (3-0) vs Louisiana Tech (3-1) Game Preview

Why Marshall Will Win

Marshall has been fantastic so far. especially on defense.

The Herd have been dominant on third downs, they lead the nation in scoring D allowing just 21 points in three games, and they’re clamping down with the best overall defense in Conference USA.

Okay, do whacking Eastern Kentucky and Western Kentucky might not be any big deal, but holding Appalachian State to seven points is special.

The offense might not be full of firepower, but the running game has been fantastic – averaging close to five yards per carry with nine touchdowns – and it’s not giving the ball away enough to stress the D. But …

Why Louisiana Tech Will Win

The Louisiana Tech defense has been terrific against the run. It got plowed on for 188 yards and four touchdowns by BYU, but that’s been the lone problem so far.

The offense hasn’t gotten rolling yet, but it has the potential to be a whole lot stronger with a receiving corps that’s been fine, but hasn’t been unleashed like it will be at some point.

Marshall has a good pass rush, but it doesn’t generate a whole lot of tackles for loss. Give this Louisiana Tech offense time, and the chains will keep moving – the Bulldogs are converting 44% of their third down chances.

What’s Going To Happen

Marshall is playing way too well.

The defense is too good, the offense is too balanced, and Louisiana Tech is too shaky despite being 3-1. The Bulldogs are at home, but the Herd will control the game from the start.

Marshall vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Line

Marshall 34, Louisiana Tech 17

Marshall -13.5, o/u: 50

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

