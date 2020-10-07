MAC 2020 Football Schedule: 5 Game Season Starting November

MAC football schedule 2020 composite. Week-by-week ranking of all of the games.

MAC Football Schedule Composite 2020

Each week’s games ranking from most interesting to least.

MAC Football Schedule Week 1

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Buffalo at Northern Illinois

Ball State at Miami University

Eastern Michigan at Kent State

Ohio at Central Michigan

Bowling Green at Toledo

Western Michigan at Akron

MAC Football Schedule Week 2

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Miami University at Buffalo

Akron at Ohio

Kent State at Bowling Green

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Central Michigan at Northern Illinois

Eastern Michigan at Ball State

Toledo at Western Michigan

MAC Football Schedule Week 3

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Akron at Kent State

Buffalo at Bowling Green

Ohio at Miami

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Northern Illinois at Ball State

Toledo at Eastern Michigan

Western Michigan at Central Michigan

MAC Football Schedule Week 4

Saturday, Dec. 5

Ball State at Central Michigan

Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan

Toledo at Northern Illinois

Bowling Green at Akron

Buffalo at Ohio

Kent State at Miami

MAC Football Schedule Week 5

Saturday, Dec. 12

Central Michigan at Toledo

Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan

Western Michigan at Ball State

Akron at Buffalo

Miami at Bowling Green

Ohio at Kent State

Friday, Dec. 18

MAC Football Championship Game

Ford Field, Detroit, MI