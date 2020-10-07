MAC 2020 Football Schedule: 5 Game Season Starting November

MAC football schedule 2020 composite. Week-by-week ranking of all of the games.
MAC Football Schedule Composite 2020
Each week’s games ranking from most interesting to least.
MAC Football Schedule Week 1
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Buffalo at Northern Illinois
Ball State at Miami University
Eastern Michigan at Kent State
Ohio at Central Michigan
Bowling Green at Toledo
Western Michigan at Akron
MAC Football Schedule Week 2
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Miami University at Buffalo
Akron at Ohio
Kent State at Bowling Green
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Central Michigan at Northern Illinois
Eastern Michigan at Ball State
Toledo at Western Michigan
MAC Football Schedule Week 3
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Akron at Kent State
Buffalo at Bowling Green
Ohio at Miami
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Northern Illinois at Ball State
Toledo at Eastern Michigan
Western Michigan at Central Michigan
MAC Football Schedule Week 4
Saturday, Dec. 5
Ball State at Central Michigan
Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan
Toledo at Northern Illinois
Bowling Green at Akron
Buffalo at Ohio
Kent State at Miami
MAC Football Schedule Week 5
Saturday, Dec. 12
Central Michigan at Toledo
Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan
Western Michigan at Ball State
Akron at Buffalo
Miami at Bowling Green
Ohio at Kent State
Friday, Dec. 18
MAC Football Championship Game
Ford Field, Detroit, MI