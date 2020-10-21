LSU vs South Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

LSU vs South Carolina prediction and game preview.

LSU vs South Carolina Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

Network: ESPN

LSU (1-2) vs South Carolina (2-2) Game Preview

Why South Carolina Will Win

The defense might not be a brick wall, but it’s taking the ball away.

It didn’t come up with a turnover in the loss to Tennessee to start the season, but it generated seven takeaways over the last three weeks including three against Auburn in last week’s 30-22 win.

The defense is getting off the field – it leads the SEC in third down conversions – and the team leads the lead in time of possession. It mucks it up, slows things down, and controls the tempo enough to stay in games.

This is the week, though, to open it up against a hot mess of an LSU defense that did the impossible by making Mississippi State look good and a few weeks ago gave up 586 yards to Missouri. But …

Why LSU Will Win

The passing game hasn’t stopped.

Myles Brennan has thrown for over 1,100 yards, but he’s questionable at very best with a leg injury. Max Johnson and TJ Finley are talented freshmen who have an amazing receding corps to play with – if it’s really not Brennan – and the rest of the parts are talented enough to be a whole lot better than they’ve been.

The defense might be struggling, but it leads the SEC in tackles for loss and is great at getting to the quarterback, and the nine takeaways have helped the cause, but …

What’s Going To Happen

LSU has never been able to overcome the hangover from last year.

The scary part? Considering how bad Mississippi State has been, LSU hasn’t faced a dangerous offense yet.

Brennan being hurt doesn’t help, and not playing Florida last week isn’t necessarily a plus considering the young team needs more time and more work, but it’s just not happening on defense so far.

South Carolina isn’t going to open it up, but the offense will click well enough to keep the chains moving, the LSU O off field, and the program will have its first three-game winning streak since the middle of 2017.

LSU vs South Carolina Prediction, Line

South Carolina 35, LSU 30

LSU -7, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

