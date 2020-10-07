LSU vs Missouri Prediction, Game Preview

LSU Tigers vs Missouri Tigers prediction and game preview.

LSU vs Missouri Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 10th

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

Network: ESPN

LSU (1-1) vs Missouri (0-2) Game Preview

Why Missouri Will Win

The Missouri offense has to start throwing, keep throwing, and hope it all works.

Connor Bazelak wasn’t able to do enough to keep up in the loss to Tennessee, but he had several nice moments on the way to 218 yards. He’s getting the nod over Shawn Robinson, and he needs the Tiger ground game to help him out. It worked better against Tennessee than it did against Alabama, but it has to be along for the ride – Bazelak has to be fantastic.

LSU might have been fine against Vanderbilt, but the offense still isn’t doing enough on third downs and it’s relying on big plays and turnover margin. Don’t give the ball away, and Mizzou has a shot. But …

Why LSU Will Win

Missouri’s offense isn’t working well enough to keep up if LSU gets going early.

Myles Brennan has thrown three picks in the first two games, and he had too many misfires early against Mississippi State, but he hit the 330-yard passing mark in each game with seven touchdowns. The Mizzou secondary isn’t coming up with enough stops, and it hasn’t picked off a pass.

Missouri’s defense hasn’t come up with enough third down stops, and the pressure into the backfield isn’t leading to mistakes with just one takeaway so far. If LSU doesn’t start screwing up, it’s going to be okay.

What’s Going To Happen

Missouri will fight the good fight, the lines will hold up well, and the passing game will keep working, but LSU will be balanced and throughout after being explosive early. The Bayou Tigers will get up fast and coast from there.

LSU vs Missouri Prediction, Line

LSU 38, Missouri 17

LSU -20.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

