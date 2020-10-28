LSU vs Auburn Prediction, Game Preview

LSU vs Auburn prediction and game preview.

LSU vs Auburn Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 3:30

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

Network: CBS

LSU (2-2) vs Auburn (3-2) Game Preview

Why LSU Will Win

Well, hello, TJ Finley.

Regular starting QB Myles Brennan missed the South Carolina game and is iffy at best for this week, but LSU might have found its guy in the 6-6, 242-pound freshman. In his first start, he he 17-of-21 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns with a pick, and he ran for 24 yards and a touchdown in the blowout win.

The offense wasn’t a problem over the first three games, and then it went to another level last week with its first 500-yard day of the year. More importantly, the defense was solid. It wasn’t a brick wall, but it wasn’t gouged.

Auburn’s having a huge problem moving the chains, the passing attack has been inconsistent, and the run defense hasn’t been good enough. But …

Why Auburn Will Win

This team just sort of finds a way.

It caught a massive break against Arkansas, it caught another nice break at Ole Miss, and for all the issues and all the inconsistencies, the team hasn’t been as bad as many make it seem.

The offense has been balanced over the last few weeks – with over 200 yards rushing and receiving in the last two games, and close to it against Arkansas – and the running game kicked it all in after a rough first two weeks.

Tank Bigsby has been fantastic.

Assuming it’s Finley, he’ll be the main freshman everyone gushes over coming into this, but Bigsby has been special over the last three weeks with three straight 100-yard games.

The LSU run defense has allowed well over five yards per carry in each of the last two games, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Okay, Bo Nix. Can you build off of that?

It was a tough first month, but Nix was terrific against Ole Miss with one of the sharpest games of his young career. But everyone throws at will against Ole Miss.

Which wildly erratic team will come up with a decent game and potentially turn around the season by winning a third game in four?

It’ll be a tough back-and-fourth battle, but Auburn’s defense will come through when needed, and Nix will have a second straight above-average game to get by.

LSU vs Auburn Prediction, Line

Auburn 34, LSU 30

LSU -3, o/u: 65

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Halloween (either Siouxsie and the Banshees or Ministry version)

1: “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

