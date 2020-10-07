Louisville vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Game Preview

Louisville Cardinals vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets prediction and game preview.

Louisville vs Georgia Tech Broadcast

Date: Friday, October 9th

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Louisville (1-2) vs Georgia Tech (1-2) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Louisville Will Win

QB Malik Cunningham should be good to go. Banged up against Pitt, he was questionable for this, but he was fine in practice and won’t have any limitations.

When he’s on, the Cardinal passing game is as dangerous as any in the ACC at pushing the ball down the field, averaging a whopping 14 yards per completion against a Georgia Tech defense that twas lit up by UCF and Syracuse in losses.

Turnover have been the biggest issue for the Yellow Jackets, giving it up five times in each of the last two games. Make the Georgia Tech offense press – especially through the air – and the mistakes will come.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

Louisville has two key problems that fall into Georgia Tech’s game plan. The offensive line isn’t doing enough to keep defense out of the backfield – the Yellow Jackets have done a great job of getting behind the line over the first three weeks.

The Cardinals are also having huge issues with the punting game, averaging fewer than 40 yards per kick. Field position is a huge deal for a Yellow Jacket offense that doesn’t go on a whole slew of long marches.

Speaking of which …

– CFN Experts Picks: College Football

What’s Going To Happen

It’s all about the explosion. Louisville doesn’t move the chains, and it doesn’t do much of anything on third downs. It has to keep pressing the passing game deep, and it has to keep taking chances.

Georgia Tech will run well enough to keep this close, but the Cardinals and Cunningham will come up with a second half burst to survive.

Louisville vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Line

Louisville 30, Georgia Tech 23

Bet on Louisville vs Georgia Tech with BetMGM

Louisville -4, o/u: 64

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Eddie Van Halen

1: Vin Diesel’s “Feel Like I Do”