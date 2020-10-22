Louisiana vs UAB Prediction, Game Preview

Louisiana vs UAB prediction and game preview.

Louisiana vs UAB Broadcast

Date: Friday, October 23

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Legion Field, Birmingham, AL

Network: CBS Sports Network

Louisiana (3-1) vs UAB (4-1) Game Preview

Why Louisiana Will Win

The Louisiana running game has the potential to roll through a UAB defensive front that faced one team that can run – Miami.

The Hurricanes tore off 337 yards on the ground.

It’s a bit much to compare Levi Lewis to Miami’s D’Eriq King, but the veteran Ragin’ Cajun quarterback can move, he has the backs to take control of the tempo, and the offensive line is as good as the Blazers have seen since early September. However …

Why UAB Will Win

Louisiana can run, but UAB is better at it.

Spencer Brown was held to 22 yards by WKU, but the offense managed 217 yards on the ground for its third 200-yard day of the season. One of the others was a 190-yard performance in a win over South Alabama.

Louisiana has a fantastic offense that moves fast, strikes quickly, and plays with a tremendous pace. However, it doesn’t do much to go on long marches. UAB dominates the time of possession battle and should have the ball for close to 35 minutes. And then there’s the problem of …

What’s Going To Happen

The UAB pass rush should take over when it needs to.

The defense will give up passing yards, but no one other than King has been able to it the 50% mark over the last month on a secondary that’s limiting everyone’s attack to a whole lot of dinks and dunks.

This is a massive test for a Blazer team that has the wins, but hasn’t beaten anyone good enough to chirp about. Louisiana is used to playing in close, tight games, but UAB’s defense will come up with two big fourth quarter stops to survive.

This is like a strong mid-December bowl game. It’ll be a good one.

Louisiana vs UAB Prediction, Line

UAB 27, Louisiana 23

Louisiana -1, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

