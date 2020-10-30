Louisiana vs Texas State Prediction, Game Preview

Louisiana vs Texas State prediction and game preview.

Louisiana vs Texas State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos, TX

Network: ESPNU

Louisiana (4-1) vs Texas State (1-6) Game Preview

Why Louisiana Will Win

The offense might not be scoring enough, and the secondary is getting hammered for close to 300 yards per game, but the bigger problem overall will be mistakes – the Ragin’ Cajuns don’g give them up.

They lead the Sun Belt with just four giveaways, and that starts with an offensive line that’s playing as well as any in the conference. The team is doing all of the little things right – the special teams have been great, there isn’t a penalty issue, and the team keeps on winning even though the offense isn’t quite as dominant as expected.

Why Texas State Will Win

The Bobcats have a huge problem on the offensive line – it’s not doing much to keep teams out of the backfield – but this is the week it gets a break. Louisiana does a whole lot of things well, but it has the league’s worst pass rush and it’s not all that disruptive at coming up with plays behind the line.

The Texas State offense has the passing game to keep up the pace, there’s a good tempo to the attack, and finally …

What’s Going To Happen

Texas State is back in Bobcat. It’s been a brutal run of road games with five straight, including a trip to Provo, Utah last week.

Louisiana will still get the win with a running game that get hot early against a Texas State defensive front that won’t come up with enough big stops on first down. It won’t be a total walkover, though.

Louisiana vs Texas State Prediction, Line

Louisiana 38, Texas State 21

Louisiana -16.5, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

