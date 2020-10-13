Louisiana vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns vs Coastal Carolina Chanticleers prediction and game preview.

Louisiana vs Coastal Carolina Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, October 14

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Cajun Field, Lafayette, LA

Network: ESPN

Louisiana (3-0) vs Coastal Carolina (3-0) Game Preview

Why Coastal Carolina Will Win

The lines have been terrific so far.

The offense has been rolling, partly because the offensive front is giving everyone time to work. CJ Marable and the running game are rolling – averaging around 200 yards per game – and QB Grayson McCall has started out hot, averaging over 11 yards per throw with nine touchdowns and a pick. And why? He’s good, but he’s also getting a whole lot of time to work.

The defensive front is getting the job done, too, leading the Sun Belt with 13 sacks to go along with 26 tackles for loss. Get in the backfield, stop the Ragin’ Cajun offense.

Why Louisiana Will Win

Louisiana should own the field position battle.

The Coastal Carolina punting game has been terrace, but Rhys Byrns and Ragin’ Cajun punting have been better. Along with the type of offensive style that should counteract the aggressive Coastal Carolina defensive front, the O doesn’t turn the ball over – just two giveaways so far – and it can grind when it has to.

Arkansas State didn’t try to run the ball on the Chanticleers, but Campbell did, and it had success. The Camels and Kansas each averaged over four yards per carry, and Louisiana should be able to take over the game and break off yards in chunks.

What’s Going To Happen

Who knew that this might be the game of the Sun Belt season?

Both teams beat Big 12 squads, both are playing well, and both are good enough to win the Sun Belt title. At home, the Louisiana offensive line will hold its own, the running game will control the game, and a close battle will finally break open late in what should be as entertaining as any game this weekend.

Louisiana vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Line

Louisiana 30, Coastal Carolina 23

Louisiana -7.5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

