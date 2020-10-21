Louisiana Tech vs UTSA Prediction, Game Preview

Louisiana Tech vs UTSA prediction and game preview.

Louisiana Tech vs UTSA Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Network: ESPNU

Louisiana Tech (3-2) vs UTSA (3-3) Game Preview

Why Louisiana Tech Will Win

The passing game has been consistent. There were problems in the strange win over over UTEP, but against everyone else the rotation of quarterbacks and the offense have been good enough.

UTSA hasn’t done enough against anyone who tries to throw – that doesn’t include Army last week. The pass rush has been okay and the pressure is good enough, but give up 257 yards to the Bulldogs – what the Roadrunners are allowing through the air – and it’ll be a fourth straight loss. However …

Why UTSA Will Win

The secondary might give up too many yards, but it’ll come up with picks.

Again, forget the loss to Army last week, and forget about the loss to BYU the week before – Cougar QB Zach Wilson has been amazing – but before that, UTSA came up with seven interceptions in four games.

Louisiana Tech doesn’t have massive turnover problems, but it threw five picks in five games – it can’t give the Roadrunners any easy chances.

The Bulldog offensive front hasn’t done enough in pass protection, there’s no running game, and the defensive line isn’t getting to the quarterback.

What’s Going To Happen

UTSA just can’t seem to to find any luck.

It lost its last three games after a 3-0 start, but this is a team that’s right at its own size.

The common opponent thing isn’t fair, but Louisiana Tech was blown out by BYU and UTSA put up a fight when it went to Provo. The Roadrunners are 3-0 when generating 390 yards or more and 0-3 when coming up with fewer.

Louisiana Tech has allowed more than 390 yards in three of it five games. Make it four in six.

Louisiana Tech vs UTSA Prediction, Line

UTSA 30, Louisiana Tech 27

Louisiana Tech -2.5, o/u: 53

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 2

