Los Angeles Rams vs Washington Football Team prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Los Angeles Rams vs Washington Football Team Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 11

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: FedEx Field, Landover, MD

Network: FOX

Los Angeles Rams (3-1) vs Washington Football Team (1-3) Game Preview

Why Los Angeles Will Win

Washington is now turning to Kyle Allen at quarterback – that’s not a plus.

Dwayne Haskins wasn’t totally miserable, but the team needed some sort of an offensive shake-up for the league’s 28th-best offense. The biggest problem? The Football Team isn’t moving the chains – they’re now tied with Chicago as the worst team in the NFL at converting third downs. On the flip side, the Rams are fourth in the league, converting 52% of the time to Washington’s 33%.

Why Washington Will Win

The Ram rushing game has been okay, but it sputtered and struggled last week against the Giants, coming up with just 58 yards. Jared Goff and the passing attack have been great, and the running game has been good overall, but Washington – who’s terrific defensively on third downs, by the way – has been solid at forcing takeaways and has outsized bad stats after dealing with the Baltimore and Cleveland ground attacks.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Kyle Allen, Washington

The benching of Haskins has been universally panned – you have to let your guy develop – but head coach Ron Rivera is used to Allen, who spent last season throwing for well over 3,000 yards and 17 touchdowns for Carolina. He wasn’t amazing, but he threw for more than 250 yards in the final seven games. Haskins finally passed the 250-yard mark for the first time in 2020 last week in a loss to Baltimore.

What’s Going To Happen

Washington doesn’t have the defense to hold up if the Rams are hot early on, but the LA O has to wake up after a sleepy effort against the Giants. Allen will be fine for The Football Team, but the Ram offensive balance will keep rolling for four quarters.

Los Angeles Rams vs Washington Football Team Prediction, Line

Los Angeles 34, Washinton 20

Los Angeles Rams -7.5, o/u: 46

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

