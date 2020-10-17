Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 18

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Network: NBC

Los Angeles Rams (4-1) vs San Francisco 49ers (2-3) Game Preview

Why Los Angeles Rams Will Win

Get up fast, let the D take over. The offense gets most of the attention, but the defense continues to be fantastic. The secondary isn’t allowing much of anything – it’s second in the NFL in yards allowed – and it’s fantastic at coming up with third down stops. Against San Francisco, though, you have to stop the run first – the Rams are coming off a brilliant game allowing just 38 rushing yards to the Washington Football Team.

Why San Francisco 49ers Will Win

The 49er defense is coming off a disaster against Miami, but it’s still too good to have two performances like those in a row. The pass defense has been outstanding, the third down D is great, and everything is fine as long as the team doesn’t get biffed in the turnover battle – it’s -5 over the last two games. The Ram defense might be great, but it’s not taking the ball away over the last few weeks.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Raheem Mostert, San Francisco

Mostert may be the fastest RB in the NFL, but he also translates that speed into power. He managed 90 rushing yards against the Dolphins on only 11 carries last week in his first game back from a knee injury. If the game script had not gotten away from the 49ers, he could have doubled that yardage. If you care about big plays, he’s your back.

What’s Going To Happen

How much do you trust the San Francisco quarterback situation? How much do you believe the Jimmy Garappolo issues against Miami are over? Thought so.

The 49ers will play better than they did last week, and it still won’t be enough against a Ram team that will be just balanced enough to control the tempo of the game throughout.

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Prediction, Line

Los Angeles 26, San Francisco 17

Los Angeles -3, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3

