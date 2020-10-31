Los Angeles Rams vs Miami Dolphins prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Los Angeles Rams vs Miami Dolphins Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 1

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Network: FOX

Los Angeles Rams (4-2) vs Miami Dolphins (3-3) Game Preview

Why Los Angeles Will Win

Tua Tagovailoa is going to be a special NFL quarterback who should have a fantastic career as long as he stays healthy.

He’s a rookie in his first start – welcome to Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald.

The Ram defense leads the NFL at keeping the deep plays to a minimum and is good enough overall against the pass to keep the new guy from getting into a groove.

The Dolphins will have to rely on the running game, and take the pressure off No. 1, but the Rams are nasty against the run and allowed just five rushing scores so far.

Why Miami Will Win

Miami wasn’t just Ryan Fitzpatrick.

He was fantastic, and the move to Tagovailoa is a curious one considering how well the team was playing, but the other parts were working, too, winning three of its last four games with all three victories ugly blowouts.

The secondary has been surprisingly solid, and the defense has stepped it up, allowing just 30 total points in those three wins before getting the week off.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Miami

All Ryan Fitzpatrick did was throw for over 300 yards in three games in four before rocking the Jets and sitting down so Tagovailoa could come in. No pressure, Tua, but the guy you’re replacing was fantastic. If the former Alabama star can match Fitzpatrick’s numbers, he’s a starter in almost any fantasy format. Don’t bank on that quite yet.

What’s Going To Happen

Tagovailoa will be fine, but he won’t be good enough against this magnificent defense. Miami looked great against Jacksonville and the Jets – and in a weird game by San Francisco – but that’s not happening against this Ram D.

It’ll be a close game at home, but Los Angeles won’t make the mistakes that Miami will.

Los Angeles Rams vs Miami Dolphins Prediction, Line

Los Angeles 27, Miami 20

Los Angeles -3.5, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

