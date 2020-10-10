Los Angeles Chargers vs New Orleans Saints prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Los Angeles Chargers vs New Orleans Saints Broadcast

Date: Monday, October 12

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Network: ESPN

Los Angeles Chargers (1-3) vs New Orleans Saints (2-2) Game Preview

Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Win

The Chargers need Justin Herbert to get hot early. The newbie has been solid, he’s showing why he’s going to be franchise-superstar for the next decade once he gets more time logged in, and the passing game isn’t afraid to take shots down the field. New Orleans has allowed 11 touchdown passes so far – third-most in the NFL and hasn’t been a rock at slowing down long drives. As long as he’s not throwing bad picks, Herbert should have a strong day, but …

Why New Orleans Saints Will Win

The LA secondary has been getting picked apart a bit too much. That happens when you face Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, and now it’s up to Drew Brees to hit the midrange throws enough to keep things moving. The Charger run defense has only allowed one touchdown so far, but this is the week for New Orleans to hammer away a bit with …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Latavius Murray, New Orleans

Look for the Saints to jump out to a big lead and then pound Murray to run out the clock. Alvin Kamara might be the star of the running game show, but with Drew Brees painfully missing Michael Thomas for the passing game, the ground attack has to continue to do more. That means more chances for Murray.

What’s Going To Happen

Here’s the problem – Herbert is playing well for a rookie, the Chargers aren’t bad, and they have enough good parts to the puzzle to battle anyone … and they lose.

LA will keep this close and make it a fight, but the running game won’t work well enough and Herbert won’t make the fourth quarter throws that Brees will.

Los Angeles Chargers vs New Orleans Saints Prediction, Line

New Orleans 31, Los Angeles 27

New Orleans -8.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

