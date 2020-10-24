Los Angeles Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 25

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Network: CBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Los Angeles Chargers (1-4) vs Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Los Angeles Will Win

Now these are the Jacksonville Jaguars we were expecting from the start.

This was supposed to be one of the lead dogs in the Tank For Trevor (Lawrence) race, but they screwed it up with a win over Indianapolis that now appears to be a total aberration.

The offense has stalled with fewer than 17 points in three of the last four games, and the defense has become a disaster at allowing big plays down the field. Jacksonville allows a whopping 8.2 yards per throw, and Justin Herbert and the Charger offense are rolling through the air.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why Jacksonville Will Win

It’s not like the Chargers are winning, either.

They’ve played in two overtime games, and they’ve been interesting and entertaining, but they’re not good at winning with four straight losses. And why? This plays like a team that doesn’t know how to win. That’s why happens when you have a rookie quarterback going against Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

Jacksonville is good enough offensively on third downs to keep things moving, and while the team has problems with the whole winning thing, Gardner Minshew is fearless when it comes to try making the big throw.

– CFN Experts Picks: College Football

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

TE Hunter Henry, Los Angeles

The Jaguars have the 30th ranked defense against tight ends, and now they’re about to be picked apart again. Henry has been targeted at least seven times in four of the last five games. With Keenan Allen not at 100%, and receiving threat Austin Ekeler still out, Henry will get increased targets and should flirt with 100 yards and a TD.

What’s Going To Happen

It’ll be a fun and wild shootout between two bad football teams. Jacksonville will open it up enough to get the passing game rolling, but Herbert and the Charger offense will blow up for over 400 yards with all of the top targets getting to have some fun.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction, Line

Los Angeles 34, Jacksonville 26

Bet on Los Angeles vs Jacksonville with BetMGM

Los Angeles -7.5, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

1: Hubie Halloween