Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 1

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

Network: CBS

Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) vs Denver Broncos (2-4) Game Preview

Why Los Angeles Will Win

Denver doesn’t have an offense.

It’s had a slew of injuries, and it hasn’t found anything that consistently works, but it isn’t keeping the chains moving and last week’s loss to Kansas City was the first time the O came up with more than 400 yards.

The Chargers are strong enough against the run to make this all about Drew Lock, and he has just one touchdown pass on the year. throw in the team’s 14 turnovers on the year, and the LA D should own this.

Why Denver Will Win

Even though the Chargers have been great in a whole slew of areas, it’s still trying to figure out how to win games.

It took a date against a miserable Jacksonville game to finally get the second win of the season.

The Denver offense might not be anything special, but the team overall deserves a bit of a break – being 2-4 stinks, but it faced Kansas City, Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh and Tennessee.

Now the team gets to play someone its own size, and the defense that hasn’t allowed more than 200 passing yards in any of the last three games should be able to hold Herbert in check.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

TE Noah Fant, Denver

Although he only managed three receptions for 24 yards last week, Fant led the Broncos receivers with 7 targets – Drew Lock always tries to find him, especially down the field. With Tim Patrick limited with a hamstring, Fant is a good bet to see 7+ targets against a Chargers D that’s mediocre against tight ends.

What’s Going To Happen

Denver is going to figure out how to pull this off at home, but it’s not going to be anything pretty.

The defense will generate a few key turnovers, the running game will nickel-and-dime its way to enough yards for a ton of field goals from Brandon McManus, and Drew Lock will finally throw a second touchdown pass.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos Prediction, Line

Denver 22, Los Angeles 20

Los Angeles -3, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

