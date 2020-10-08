Liberty vs ULM Prediction, Game Preview

Liberty Flames vs ULM Warhawks prediction and game preview.

Liberty vs ULM Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 10

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, VA

Network: ESPNU

Liberty (3-0) vs ULM (0-4) Game Preview

Why ULM Will Win

So what’s going right?

ULM has had a miserable start to the season going 0-4 with a blowout loss to UTEP, but the offense picked it up last week in a 35-30 loss to Georgia Southern. The passing game clicked – Colby Suits threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns – and it’s going to have to keep bombing away.

Liberty’s offense has been solid, but there’s no real downfield passing game. The Flames are only averaging seven yards per pass, but …

Why Liberty Will Win

Run, run, run, run and run some more.

The Flames are averaging 274 rushing yards per game as they’re ripping off runs in chunks. And then there’s the ULM run defense.

There’s no pass rush, there aren’t enough plays in the backfield, and the defensive front is getting blown apart for 283 rushing yards per game.

Georgia Southern ran for 340 yards and four scores and Army ran for 439 yards and five scores, but those two are all about their option offenses. UTEP ran for 210 yards and four touchdowns, too.

What’s Going To Happen

Liberty is going to run at will. ULM will keep the pressure on with the offense finally starting to function, but it’s not going to do enough against a Flame offense that will control the game throughout.

Liberty vs ULM Prediction, Line

Liberty 38, ULM 20

Liberty -19.5, o/u: 61

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

