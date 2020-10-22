Liberty vs Southern Miss Prediction, Game Preview

Liberty vs Southern Miss prediction and game preview.

Liberty vs Southern Miss Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Williams Stadium (VA) Lynchburg, VA

Network: ESPN3

Southern Miss (1-3) vs Liberty (5-0) Game Preview

Why Southern Miss Will Win

The passing game is rocking.

The Golden Eagles not only threw well against North Texas a few weeks ago, but it showed off the best balance it has all season long with its first 200-yard rushing day. However, it’s all about the passing attack – Liberty hasn’t dealt with one yet. It’s going to get hit with at least 250 yards, but for the Golden Eagles, they have to slow down the run to win.

Tulane was able to use its style to rip through for 414 yards, but everyone else has been kept in relative check. However …

Why Liberty Will Win

The Golden Eagle defensive front has been a problem. The run defense hasn’t been a wall, and there haven’t been enough plays behind the line.

The Flame ground attack continues to be special. It hit 200 yards or more in every game including 338 last week against Syracuse.

Liberty’s pass defense has been exceptional so far, but again, that’s partly because it hasn’t faced anyone great through the air. The pass rush, though, is strong enough to keep the pressure on.

What’s Going To Happen

Southern Miss interim head coach Scotty Walden testing positive for COVID-19 – he’s reportedly fine – doesn’t help a team that hasn’t played for a few weeks thanks to virus issues.

The 5-0 Flames will keep on rumbling. The ground game has been all but unstoppable, the defense will be active enough to overcome a solid passing day from USM’s Jack Abraham, and it shouldn’t be much of a problem controlling the clock.

Liberty vs Southern Miss Prediction, Line

Liberty 37, Southern Miss 24

Liberty -11, o/u: 63

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

