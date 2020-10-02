Liberty vs North Alabama Prediction, Game Preview

Liberty Flames vs North Alabama Lions prediction and game preview.

Liberty vs North Alabama Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 3rd

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, VA

Network: ESPN3

Liberty (2-0) vs North Alabama (0-0) Game Preview

Why North Alabama Will Win

The passing game has to go right away, and it has to keep bombing away.

Liberty hasn’t been pushed much through the air yet, but WKU and FIU were okay when they tried, combining for five touchdown passes and no picks.

This is a Lion team coming in that’s going to keep pressing the plays down the field, will try and connect on the big throws, and will stretch the field out enough keep going after home runs.

The receiving corps gets most of the top guys back, the defense returns eight starters, and there’s enough size up front to at least hold firm a bit, but …

Why Liberty Will Win

Liberty must ran for 150 yards in against Northern Alabama while you were reading this.

Auburn transfer QB Malik Willis has been brilliant so far, Joshua Mack has been solid, and as a team the Flames hit WKU for 354 yards on the ground and FIU for 219.

North Alabama might get back a slew of key parts from last year’s defense, but that D didn’t stop anyone on the ground. The Lions struggled, allowing well over 200 rushing yards per game and close to five yards per attempt.

Assume at least 300 Liberty yards.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s leg stretching time for Liberty.

UNA will come up with a few scores, but it’ll never slow down the Flame attack that runs up the numbers in a breather of a win.

Liberty vs North Alabama Prediction, Line

Liberty 54, North Alabama 10

Liberty -30.5, o/u: 63.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 1

