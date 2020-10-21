Kentucky vs Missouri Prediction, Game Preview

Kentucky vs Missouri prediction and game preview.

Kentucky vs Missouri Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, MO

Network: SEC Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Kentucky (2-2) vs Missouri (1-2) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Kentucky Will Win

All of a sudden, the Kentucky defense has become a dominant force.

It got lit up by Ole Miss in a 42-31 loss and didn’t come through against Auburn, but it held Mississippi State to two points and stuffed Tennessee in last week’s 34-7 win.

The Wildcats aren’t doing anything special on the offensive side but run better than anyone in the SEC – setting up a whole slew of easy third down chances – but it’s the D that’s made UK a thing.

There’s no real pass rush to worry about, but secondary has been great, the run defense has been strong, and the time of possession battle is all on the UK side.

The Wildcats have come up with ten takeaways so far, Missouri’s D has generated just one, but …

– CFN Experts Picks: College

Why Missouri Will Win

Mizzou has found its quarterback.

There were a whole lot of questions coming into the season, but redshirt freshman Connor Bazelak has become a big play weapon averaging 11 yards per pass over the last two games.

He threw four touchdown passes in the win over LSU a few weeks ago, can run a wee bit, and he has the ability to push a Wildcat defense that’s been jumping all over everything.

As long as the Tiger run defense can keep UK from controlling the clock and dominating the tempo, the offensive side won’t have to press, but …

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Can Terry Wilson be magical in Missouri again?

Down 14-3, Kentucky was doing absolutely nothing in the 2018 game in Columbia until Lynn Bowden returned a punt for a score with just over five minutes to play.

The defense held twice, Wilson got the ball back with just over a minute to play – overcoming an earlier interception – and drove UK 81 yards with a touchdown pass as time ran out for the 15-14 stunner.

There’s something about this Kentucky team. It might not look right, it’s all unconventional, but it finds a way to get it done.

It’s the equivalent of a knuckleball pitcher, and lately, no one can hit what’s coming.

Missouri is coming off a week off after the Vanderbilt game got postponed, but the rest won’t help enough. It’ll be a slog of a game with Kentucky’s D holding up in the second half.

Kentucky vs Missouri Prediction, Line

Kentucky 30, Missouri 16

Bet on Kentucky vs Missouri with BetMGM

Kentucky -5.5, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

1: Hubie Halloween