Kansas vs West Virginia Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas Jayhawks vs West Virginia Mountaineers prediction and game preview.

Kansas vs West Virginia Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 17

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Kansas (0-3) vs West Virginia (2-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Kansas Will Win

So what is Kansas doing right?

It’s been a rough run all the way around over the first three games, but there is a running game there that has to keep being fed. It’s not hitting four yards per carry, but there’s talent in the backfield with Velton Gardner and Pooka Williams who need the ball in their hands.

Run, keep running, and try to control the clock. Kansas isn’t getting hammered in the time of possession battle and it’s not turning the ball over enough to matter, but …

Why West Virginia Will Win

The Kansas lines have been awful.

The offensive front isn’t consistently doing enough for the excellent backs, it’s not doing much of anything in pass protection, and the defensive front isn’t getting into the backfield. The Jayhawks have generated just three sacks and 15 tackles for loss so far – they’re just not generating enough big plays.

KU is dead-last among all Big 12 teams in total offense, West Virginia leads the conference in total defense. The pass rush is solid, the secondary has been great, and there won’t be the passing game from the Jayhawks to be a problem.

What’s Going To Happen

Kansas hasn’t had any fun, with the biggest problem the health of head coach Les Miles after he tested positive for COVID-19. He’s doing okay, but he obviously has had more important things to deal with.

On the field, Kansas doesn’t have enough pop to the offense to push through a Mountaineer defense that’s 2-0 when allowing 75 rushing yards or fewer and gave up 203 yards in the loss to Oklahoma State.

Kansas isn’t getting to 200 yards and it’s not going to be able to control the game like it’ll need to.

Kansas vs West Virginia Prediction, Line

West Virginia 41, Kansas 17

Bet on Kansas vs West Virginia with BetMGM

West Virginia -22, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: The Right Stuff (1983 movie version)

1: The Right Stuff (2020 TV version)