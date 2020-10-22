Kansas vs Kansas State Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas vs Kansas State prediction and game preview.

Kansas vs Kansas State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

Network: FS1

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Kansas (0-4) vs Kansas State (3-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Kansas Will Win

The Jayhawks hung around with West Virginia for a while. It was a 38-17 loss, but at least it was a good step forward.

Overall, the secondary hasn’t been all that bad – it got ripped up a bit by the Mountaineers, and the game still didn’t get out of hand – and there likely won’t be too much to worry about from the Kansas State offense.

With QB Skylar Thompson out, the Wildcat attack struggled to get the passing game going against TCU with just 117 yards. Will Howard only hit 8-of-19 passes for 117 yards and a pick, but ….

– CFN Experts Picks: College

Why Kansas State Will Win

Howard ran for 86 yards against the Horned Frogs, and …

Pooka is done.

Kansas star RB Pooka Williams ran for just 196 yards in the first four games, and now he’s gone, opting out on the rest of the season. This isn’t a Kansas team that can afford to lose playmakers.

Everything has to go right to pul the Jayhawks up out of the nosedive, but there’s sign to be a problem with that – they don’t take the ball away, and Kansas State doesn’t give it up.

This isn’t going to be a hard equation for Kansas State. Run the ball, control the clock, control the tempo, don’t make mistakes.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

What’s Going To Happen

It’s a rivalry game, so always throw in whatever clichés you see fit. The harsh reality is that Kansas is awful, and there’s nothing that will make the lines any better.

Kansas State isn’t going to take any chances, it’s going to win on the lines, and it’ll hold the ball for well over 35 minutes on the way to a workmanlike win.

– College Football Predictions, Schedule, Week 8

Kansas vs Kansas State Prediction, Line

Kansas State 38, Kansas 10

Bet on Kansas vs Kansas State with BetMGM

Kansas Sate -20, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

1: Hubie Halloween

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl Projections

College Football Playoff Chase, Who’s Alive?