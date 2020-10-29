Kansas vs Iowa State Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas vs Iowa State prediction and game preview.

Kansas vs Iowa State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 12:00

Venue: David Booth Memorial, Lawrence KS

Network: FS1

Kansas (0-5) vs Iowa State (3-2) Game Preview

Why Kansas Will Win

It’s all about improving and finding parts to build around, and freshman quarterback Jalon Daniels appears to be someone who can be one key guy going forward.

He wasn’t phenomenal against Kansas State – he has yet to throw a touchdown pass this season – but he ran for two scores.

Kansas isn’t doing a whole lot of things right, but its not getting penalized, it’s generating a little bit of pressure behind the line, and the pass defense hasn’t been totally miserable. However …

Why Iowa State Will Win

The Jayhawk offense simply can’t score. The offensive line isn’t doing enough to give everyone time to work, there aren’t any long drives to take control of games, and as promising as Daniels is, there’s nothing big happening down the field yet.

Iowa State has been rocky, but the offensive line has been outstanding in pass protection and the O isn’t making enough big mistakes to give the Jayhawks easy chances.

KU has yet to come up with more than 370 yards of total offense and failed to get to 200 in two of the previous three games. A few early Cyclone scores end this.

What’s Going To Happen

Five wins in a row and nine in the last ten years. Iowa State doesn’t historically own a whole lot of series, but there haven’t been any problem against Kansas. It’s not going to change now.

It’ll take a total Cyclone meltdown for this to be anything but an easy double-digit win. Coming off a loss to Oklahoma State, Iowa State will be focused.

Kansas vs Iowa State Prediction, Line

Iowa State 44, Kansas 14

Iowa State -28.5, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

