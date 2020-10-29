Kansas State vs West Virginia Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas State vs West Virginia prediction and game preview.

Kansas State vs West Virginia Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 12:00

Venue: Mountaineer Field, Morgantown, WV

Network: ESPN2

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Kansas State (4-0) vs West Virginia (3-2) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Kansas State Will Win

The Wildcat defense has been able to step up after starting quarterback Skylar Thompson went down.

This is the Big 12, where 400-yard days of total offense just get you in the door. Texas Tech was able to get 404 yards on the Cats, and that’s it – no one else has been able to crank up the O, and that includes Oklahoma.

Will Howard was terrific against Kansas and isn’t turning the ball over, the defense leads the Big 12 in takeaways, and the team has been able to keep on rolling through a whole lot of adversity.

As always, the team seems to be able to create a whole lot of breaks – no one has yet to make a field goal against the Cats, missing all five attempts.

However …

Why West Virginia Will Win

Kansas State isn’t great on third downs on either side of the ball, the pass rush is just okay, and the run defense can be pushed when tested. Turnover margin hasn’t been everything for the Wildcats, but it has played a huge role.

West Virginia only lost the turnover margin once – the -2 came in the win over Baylor.

The offense has stepped up the passing game, the defense has been excellent against the run, and the team leads the conference in total defense thanks to a strong line and a great pass rush.

What’s Going To Happen

West Virginia is 3-0 this season when allowing fewer than 100 rushing yards, and 0-2 when giving up more than the mark. Kansas State’s ground game isn’t dominant, but it’s had no problems getting over 100 yards in any of the last three games.

However, West Virginia is 3-0 at home. The defenses are going to keep the score low, with the Mountaineers coming through with enough of a passing game in the fourth quarter to bounce back from the loss to Texas Tech.

Kansas State vs West Virginia Prediction, Line

West Virginia 28, Kansas State 24

Bet on Kansas State vs West Virginia with BetMGM

West Virginia -3.5, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Halloween (either Siouxsie and the Banshees or Ministry version)

1: “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl Projections

20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever

Week 9 College Football Schedul