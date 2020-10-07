Kansas State vs TCU Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas State Wildcats vs TCU Horned Frogs prediction and game preview.

Kansas State vs TCU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 10th

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Network: FOX

Kansas State (2-1) vs TCU (1-1) Game Preview

Why Kansas State Will Win

Takeaways, takeaways, takeaways.

Kansas State isn’t doing its Kansas State thing so far when it comes to dominating the time of possession battle, but it’s crushing the turnover margin with seven takeaways so far – including four in the upset over Oklahoma – and a grand total of zero turnovers.

This isn’t a rock-solid defensive team, and the offense isn’t running like it should, but it’s capitalizing on just about every opportunity.

TCU in two games gave it up three times, took it away three times – highlighted by a gigantic fumble recovery against Texas last week – and it’s going to need to be air-tight in what should be a close battle.

Why TCU Will Win

How healthy is Skylar Thompson?

The Kansas State quarterback was fantastic over the first two games, started off a little rocky against Texas Tech, and then he got knocked out with an arm injury. Freshman Will Howard picked up the slack to get the win, but Thompson is banged up – at best – if he tries to give it a go.

On the other side, Max Duggan has been a Big 12 star over the first two games, hitting 74% of his passes for 472 yards and three touchdowns and an interception, and he ran for 89 yards so far and two big scores against Texas.

The Kansas State struggled to contain the quarterbacks it faced so far – even when it wasn’t dealing with the Arkansas State or Texas Tech starters – but its bigger problem might be …

What’s Going To Happen

Time of possession. Again, this is usually where Kansas State shines – it keeps control of the game and makes teams play its style – but TCU is fourth in the nation in possession, keeping the ball for well over 35 minutes a game.

This is a good enough Kansas State team to keep it close throughout no matter how strong the quarterback play is. The defense will come up with just enough stops – and get just enough takeaways – to keep the Horned Frogs from running away with this.

Duggan will be too good, though.

Kansas State vs TCU Prediction, Line

TCU 34, Kansas State 30

TCU -9, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

