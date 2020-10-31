Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 1

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Network: CBS

Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) vs New York Jets (0-7) Game Preview

Why New York Jets Will Win

All things considered, the Jet defense just isn’t all that bad.

It’s not great against the run, and it gives up a whole lot of big pass plays, but it’s okay on third downs and it’s great at taking the ball away. If the running game can get going against a Chief D that allowed was over 100 yards in every game but the win over Buffalo, there’s an outside chance the Jets can at least keep this from getting out of hand.

It’s going to take a whole slew of big stops and a few massive Kansas City mistakes to pull this off, but …

Why Kansas City Will Win

Kansas City doesn’t turn the ball over enough to matter.

It hasn’t given away more than one turnover in any game, and it’s not going to hand the ball off to the Jets four times to make up for the miserable O on the other side.

New York’s passing game hasn’t hit 200 yards since the opener against Buffalo, and it only came up with 91 in the rematch with the Bills last week. The Jets are last in the NFL in third down conversion, last in third down conversions, last in total yards, last in town field passing, and last in closing out drives with scores.

Two Chief drives could finish this off.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Le’Veon Bell, Kansas City

You don’t think Mr. Bell wants a touchdown against his old team? Bell’s debut last week against the Broncos yielded promising early returns with 39 yards on six carries. This is still Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s running games, but Bell might just be the story.

What’s Going To Happen

Just how much does Kansas City want to rub it in?

It would be the upset of all upsets for the Jets to pull this off, but it’s still an NFL team full of NFL players with enough of a defense to keep this from getting totally ridiculous. The Chiefs will have this won after the first quarter and coast the rest of the way.

Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets Prediction, Line

Kansas City 34, New York Jets 13

Kansas City -20, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 2

