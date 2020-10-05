Kansas City Chiefs vs New England Patriots prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Kansas City Chiefs vs New England Patriots Broadcast

Date: Monday, October 5

Game Time: 7:05 ET

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Network: CBS

Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) vs New England Patriots (2-1) Game Preview

Why New England Patriots Will Win

The defense has to come up with something special, and that includes generating a whole lot of turnovers.

Going into this weekend, the Patriots led the NFL in takeaways with seven, has owned games on the ground, and has been able to control the clock and the tempo.

That changes with Cam Newton out and Brian Hoyer likely in – at least, that changes when it comes from quarterback rushing yards – and again, it’s going to to be up to the defense to control the Kansas City machine and keep this from getting out of hand.

Why Kansas City Chiefs Will Win

The New England passing game wasn’t all that great when Newton was playing, and now the Chief defense gets to go all in to send its great pass rush at Hoyer.

The offense gets all the love thanks to the dizzying array of stars, but it’s the defense that’s been the biggest key, stuffing Lamar Jackson and Baltimore and keeping down Deshaun Watson and Jared Goff in wins.

So far, the offense has turned it over just once in three games. Don’t make mistakes, don’t press, get up quickly, let the D take care of Hoyer.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Rex Burkhead, New England

Quick, name the Patriot wide receivers who have caught touchdown passes so far this year? None of them have – Newton threw just two TDs in the first three games.

Hoyer will likely do more to bomb away and spread the ball around, but he needs help from the running game. With Sony Michel banged up – but questionable – Burkhead needs to build off his three-touchdown day against the Raiders and be even more of a factor on the ground.

What’s Going To Happen

New England will pitch a gem for a half.

The defense will clamp down and stiffen in the red zone time and again, but the lack of offensive firepower will be a problem. Michel is hurting, Julian Edelman is pushing through a knee injury, and it’s going to be a struggle.

Don’t expect anything pretty, but it’ll be an effective win for the defending champs.

Kansas City Chiefs vs New England Patriots Prediction, Line

Kansas City 31, New England 17

Kansas City -10.5, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

