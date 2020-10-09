Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 11

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Network: CBS

Kansas City Chiefs (4-0) vs Las Vegas Raiders (2-2) Game Preview

Why Kansas City Will Win

This is the game to get the running game going. Las Vegas is last in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed along with the 554 yards given up on the ground. For a Kansas City offense that’s been brutally effective in all phases and is ninth in the league on the ground, it can do just about anything it wants to. It’s controlling the clock, it’s great on defense, and it’s all clicking. However …

Why Las Vegas Will Win

The Kansas City run defense can be gouged. The Raiders are great on the ground when they commit to running it, and this is the game to do it. The offense leads the NFL in play per drive – it’s good at grinding things out considering the third down conversions aren’t as strong as they should be – but Derek Carr hasn’t thrown an interception and the passing game is consistent enough to keep up.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas

After the sluggish offensive performance against the Patriots on Monday night, the Chiefs get a Raiders team that held them to the lowest yardage total of the season for the Super Bowl Champs – it was a KC blowout, though. Expect a heavy dose of Jacobs, who averaged 102 rushing yards in the two games against the Chiefs last year.

What’s Going To Happen

Las Vegas might have the right mix to pull this off. It’s great at slowing games down and coming up with long drives, it has the ability to get physical with the KC offensive front, and it’s got the overall attitude. However, it doesn’t win the turnover battles and it doesn’t have enough of a pass rush to survive in the second half.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders Prediction, Line

Kansas City 34, Las Vegas 20

Kansas City -12, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

