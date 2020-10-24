Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 25

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

Network: CBS

Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) vs Denver Broncos (2-3) Game Preview

Why Kansas City Will Win

Can Denver score enough? The Bronco offense was able to move the ball against the woeful Jets, but there isn’t any real running game to get fired up about, and the passing game has been all over the place with Drew Lock injured and now just getting back in the swing of things.

And then there’s the turnover issue. Denver came up with takeaways in just two of the five games. Don’t force mistakes against this team, and there’s a problem.

Why Denver Broncos Will Win

Kansas City hasn’t been quite as sharp as it should be. As long as the Broncos are able to hold down the Chief ground attack – which worked great against Buffalo – then that’s okay. Obviously Mr. Mahomes and the KC air show are beyond special, but Denver’s secondary has done a decent job of winning its share of battles.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

Fantasy-wise, the KC offense is a frustrating pain – you’re never sure which weapon will get the targets in any given week. After scoring a TD in each of the first four games, Hill has been held out of the end zone the past two. Hill scored two TDs against the Broncos in the last meeting between the two teams in 2019, and he’s overdue for a huge day.

What’s Going To Happen

The Chiefs have the ability to get up fast and all but end this. Denver doesn’t have the downfield passing game outside of a few random plays throughout the year, and the Chiefs are doing a great job against the pass over the last several games – they’ve allowed more than 175 yards through the air once in the last four games.

Sheer firepower and offensive options win this.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos Prediction, Line

Kansas City 31, Denver 16

Denver -8, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

